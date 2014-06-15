RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella opted for a more cautious 5-3-2 formation for the Group F opener against World Cup debutants Bosnia with no place in the starting line-up for Gonzalo Higuain.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will play in attack backed up by Angel Di Maria, attacking from the left flank and Maxi Rodriguez on the right. Higuain had been nursing an ankle problem.

Hugo Campagnaro is brought in as an additional defender and could operate in a sweeper role at the Maracana stadium.

Bosnia coach Safet Susic, without injured midfielder Sejad Salihovic, opted to play playmaker Miralem Pjanic in a deeper role behind Zvjezdan Misimovic with Edin Dzeko leading the attack.

Ermin Bicakcic returned to the defence after a lengthy injury lay off. (Reporting By Simon Evans, Editing by Nigel Hunt)