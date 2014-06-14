June 14 Iran play Nigeria in a World Cup Group F match in Curitiba on Monday.

Where: The Baixada arena

Capacity: 38,533

When: Monday, June 16, 16:00 local (1900 GMT/ 3 PM ET)

Referee: Carlos Vera (Ecuador)

Probable Teams:

Iran: 22-Daniel Davari; 20-Steven Beitashour, 4-Jalal Hosseini, 5-Amir Sadeghi, 23-Mehrdad Pooladi; 6-Javad Nekounam, 14-Andranik Teymourian, 11-Ghasem Haddadifa; 7-Masoud Shojaei, 21-Ashkan Dejagah; 16-Reza Ghoochannejhad.

Nigeria: 1-Vincent Enyeama; 5-Efe Ambrose, 14-Godfrey Oboabona, 22-Kenneth Omerou, 13-Juwon Oshaniwa; 10-John Obi Mikel, 17-Ogenyi Onazi, 15-Ramon Azeez, 11-Victor Moses; 8-Peter Odemwingie, 9-Emmanuel Emenike

Neither side has won a match at the World Cup finals since 1998.

After beating Bulgaria 1-0 in their second group game in 1998, the Nigerians have had two draws and six defeats. They were eliminated in the second round in 1998 and did not make it past the group stage in 2002 and 2010.

Iran's 2-1 victory over the United States in Lyon 16 years ago was their sole win at a World Cup. This is their fourth finals appearance after 1978, 1998 and 2006.

The pair have played each other only once, Nigeria winning 1-0 in January 1998.

