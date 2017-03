SALVADOR, Brazil, June 16 Thomas Mueller struck twice and Mats Hummels also scored to put Germany 3-0 in front against 10-man Portugal at halftime in their World Cup Group G match on Monday.

Mueller stroked a 12th-minute spot kick low into the corner of the net and Hummels powered in Toni Kroos's corner from six metres after 32 minutes.

Portugal's misery continued when defender Pepe was sent off after 37 minutes for pushing his head into Mueller as the German sat on the ground following a foul and the forward then lashed home the third goal in stoppage time. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)