SANTO ANDRE, Brazil, June 12 Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has recovered from his shoulder injury and will start Monday's match against Portugal after training with the team on Thursday, coach Joachim Loew said on Thursday.

Germany captain Philipp Lahm, who was also struggling with an injured ankle, will most likely play a holding midfielder position rather than in the back four, a visibly relieved Loew told a news conference ahead of his team's Group G opening match on Monday against Portugal in Salvador.

"The injury situation is causing me less and less concern," said Loew. "Manuel Neuer took part in training today and he is ready to go on Monday."

Neuer, Germany's number one goalkeeper for the last four years and pillar of their defence, injured his shoulder in Bayern Munich's German Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund in May. Lahm also suffered a slight injury in that same match.

Their ailments had cast a shadow over Germany's World Cup training camp. Neuer did not play in Germany's two pre-tournament friendlies against Cameroon and Armenia. Lahm, considered one of the world's best right backs, played in midfield against Armenia.

"Phillip Lahm played midfield from the start against Armenia and I'm fairly confident that will be the same solution for us on Monday," Loew said.

Germany also take on Ghana and the United States in Group G. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum in Sao Paulo, Editing by Nigel Hunt)