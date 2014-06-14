SALVADOR, Brazil, June 14 Germany play Portugal in a Group G match in Salvador on Monday.

Where: The Fonte Nova arena, Salvador

Capacity: 51,708

When: Monday June 16, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)

Probable teams:

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer, 20-Jerome Boateng, 5-Mats Hummels, 17-Per Mertesacker, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 6-Sami Khedira, 16-Philip Lahm; 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil, 10-Lukas Podolski; 13-Thomas Mueller.

Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 2-Pepe, 3-Bruno Alves, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho, 16-Ricardo Meireles; 7-Cristiano Ronaldo, 9-Hugo Almeida, 18-Silvestre Varela.

Key Stats:

- Germany have won their opening match in every World Cup since 1990.

- In the group round of the last two World Cups, Portugal conceded just once in six matches.

- Germany striker Miroslav Klose is one strike away from equalling a tournament record of 15 goals held by Brazilian striker Ronaldo.

- With 19 World Cup match appearances, Klose could move closer to Lothar Matthaeus' record of 25, or even pass it if Germany reach the last four and he plays every game.

- This is the 100th World Cup match contested by Germany, who are the first team to reach this milestone.

Previous meetings: The sides square up for the 18th time and it is Germany who have fared better historically with nine wins to Portugal's three, the other five matches having ended drawn.

Last meeting: June 9, 2012, Lviv, Ukraine, European Championship group stage - Germany 1 Portugal 0 (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Erik Kirschbaum and Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)