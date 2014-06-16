SALVADOR, Brazil, June 16 Portugal defender Pepe faces the possibility of a three-match ban for violent conduct after being sent off in the first half of Monday's World Cup Group G game against Germany.

Pepe lent into Germany striker Thomas Mueller with his head, making contact and applying pressure in a needless altercation that could bring him a stiff punishment.

The Brazil-born centre back had caught Mueller in the face in an innocuous-looking challenge but took umbrage as Mueller went down, returning to the forward and thrusting his forehead against the German's.

Serbian referee Milorad Mazic had no hesitation in dismissing Pepe in the 37th minute.

A red card brings a mandatory one-game ban at the World Cup but that is usually extended in the case of a sending-off for violent play.