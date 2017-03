NATAL, Brazil, June 16 Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah left experienced campaigners Michael Essien and Kevin-Prince Boateng out of his starting midfield for their World Cup Group G opener against the United States on Monday.

Captain Asamoah Gyan will start up front as expected but his usual strike partner Abdul Majeed Waris has not recovered sufficiently from a thigh injury and Jordan Ayew joins his brother Andre in the line-up.

United States coach Juergen Klinsmann selected defensive midfielder Kyle Beckerman to play in front of his backline and allow the attacking trio of Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore to push forward.

Klinsmann also picked the attack-minded Fabian Johnson to start at right back. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Michael Kahn, Editing by Ed Osmond)