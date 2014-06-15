BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 15 Belgium play Algeria in a World Cup Group H match in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Where: The Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte

Capacity: 58,259

When: Tuesday June 17, 1300 local (1600 GMT/1200 ET)

Referee: To be announced.

Probable teams:

Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 2-Toby Alderweireld; 5-Jan Vertonghen; 3-Thomas Vermaelen; 4-Vincent Kompany; 8-Marouane Fellaini; 10-Eden Hazard; 6-Axel Witsel; 7-Kevin De Bruyne; 20-Adnan Januzaj; 9-Romelu Lukaku.

Algeria: 23-Rais Mbolhi; 22-Mehdi Mostefa; 3-Faouzi Ghoulam; 17-Liassine Cadamuro; 2-Madjid Bougherra; 12-Carl Medjani; 18-Abdelmoume Djabou; 14-Nabil Bentaleb; 19-Saphir Taider; 10-Sofiane Feghouli; 13-Islam Slimani.

Key stats:

* Though only playing in their first finals since 2002, Belgium came to the tournament as bookmakers' fifth favourites behind Brazil, Argentina, Germany and Spain.

* The only Arab nation present in Brazil, Algeria have failed to score in their last five finals matches, a record they share with Bolivia. With 481 minutes played since Djamel Zidane netted their last goal in a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland in 1986, the Algerians could surpass the all-time longest drought of 517 minutes, also established by Bolivia.

* Exactly 60 years ago on 17 June 1954, Belgium played out the highest-scoring draw in World Cup history, 4-4 with England after extra time.

* Algeria were the last African qualifiers, beating Burkina Faso 1-0 in the second leg of their play-off to advance on away goals after a 3-2 first-leg defeat.

Previous meetings: The teams have played twice with Belgium winning once, the other a draw.

Last meeting: Feb. 12 2003, Annaba, Algeria (friendly) - Algeria 1 Belgium 3