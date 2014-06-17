June 17 Teams for Tuesday's 2014 World Cup Group H match between Belgium and Algeria at the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte.
Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 2-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Vincent Kompany, 5-Jan Vertonghen, 15-Daniel Van Buyten; 7-Kevin De Bruyne, 22-Nacer Chadli, 6-Axel Witsel, 19-Mousa Dembele; 10-Eden Hazard, 9-Romelu Lukaku
Substitutes: 3-Thomas Vermaelen, 8-Marouane Fellaini, 11-Kevin Mirallas, 12-Simon Mignolet, 13-Sammy Bossut, 14-Dries Mertens, 16-Steven Defour, 17-Divock Origi, 18-Nicolas Lombaerts, 20-Adnan Januzaj, 21-Anthony Vanden Borre, 23-Laurent Ciman Algeria: 23-Rais Mbolhi; 2-Madjid Bougherra, 3-Faouzi Ghoulam, 5-Rafik Halliche, 12-Carl Medjani; 14-Nabil Bentaleb, 10-Sofiane Feghouli, 21-Riyad Mahrez, 22-Mehdi Mostefa, 19-Saphir Taider; 15-El Arabi Soudani
Substitutes: 1-Cedric Si Mohamed, 4-Essaid Belkalem, 6-Djamel Mesbah, 7-Hassan Yebda, 8-Mehdi Lacen, 9-Nabil Ghilas, 11-Yacine Brahimi, 13-Islam Slimani, 16-Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche, 17-Liassine Cadamuro, 18-Abdelmoume Djabou, 20-Aissa Mandi
Referee: Marco Rodriguez (Mexico)