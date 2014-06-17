Soccer-US championship results and standings

March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Seattle Sounders 3 New York Red Bulls 1 Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kans