BELO HORIZONTE, June 16 Belgium captain Vincent Kompany has taken notice of the flood of goals at the Brazil World Cup, but said his team was ready to ensure it was not on the receiving end of a trend that has seen an average of more than three goals per game.

"As a defender you see so many goals scored and defenders are a bit more aware of this at this moment in time," he told reporters at the Mineirao stadium on Monday ahead of their opening Group H game against Algeria on Tuesday.

None of the first 11 matches ended in a draw, five were come-from-behind wins and the number of goals per game has averaged 3.36. Only Mexico's 1-0 win over Cameroon has seen less than three goals.

"Our quality is organisation and as long as we stay organised we usually defend well. If we defend well as a team we will be OK," said the 28-year-old.

Kompany, who has spent a decade with the national team and will play his first World Cup match on Tuesday, said he hoped that would not end up being his highlight for the tournament.

The Belgians are seen as dark horses in Brazil with a hugely talented squad that could potentially go far.

"Time flies when you're having fun, ten years. Time went by very quickly, but I think during this period we have learned a lot," said the defender, who won his first cap in 2004.

"I have been extremely lucky in my career and as a child I always wanted to lift a trophy and why not a World Cup?" he said.

Belgium, who are back on the world soccer stage after a 12-year absence, will also play Russia and South Korea in their group.

"Is it my moment against Algeria? Not yet. I will remember it all my life but I have high ambitions and I have to go a long way in this tournament," said Kompany.

"I am really curious to see what the result will be because our preparation has been perfect." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)