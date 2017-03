FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 17 Brazil were frustrated by a hard-working Mexico defence and the teams were locked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup Group A match on Tuesday.

Hosts and five-times world champions Brazil went closest to scoring when Neymar's 26th-minute header was brilliantly saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa at full stretch. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)