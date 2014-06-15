June 15 Brazil play Mexico in a World Cup Group A match in Fortaleza on Tuesday.

Where: The Castelao arena

Capacity: 60,348

When: Tuesday June 17, 1600 local (1900 GMT/1500 ET)

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

Probable teams:

Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar, 6-Marcelo, 3-Thiago Silva, 4-David Luiz, 2-Dani Alves, 8-Paulinho, 17-Luiz Gustavo, 11-Oscar, 10-Neymar, 9-Fred, 7-Hulk.

Mexico: 13-Guillermo Ochoa, 4-Rafael Marquez, 2-Francisco Javier Rodriguez, 15-Hector Moreno, 22-Paul Aguilar, 7-Miguel Layun, 23-Jose Juan Vazquez, 18-Andres Guardado, 6-Hector Herrera, 10-Giovani Dos Santos, 19-Oribe Peralta

Key stats:

* The two sides met the last time the World Cup was held in Brazil, 64 years ago. Brazil beat Mexico 4-0 in the opening match of the 1950 tournament.

* The last encounter between the teams took place a year ago in the same stadium, when Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the Confederations Cup.

* Mexico have only beaten South American opponents once in the World Cup, in 2002, when they overcame Ecuador 2-1 in the group stages.

* Brazil have won their last 10 matches dating back to last September.

Previous meetings: The teams have played 38 times, with Brazil winning 22, Mexico 10 and six draws.

Last meeting: June 19, 2013, Fortaleza, Brazil (Confederations Cup) - Brazil 2 Mexico 0 (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by David Ljunggren)