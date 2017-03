MANAUS, Brazil, June 16 Samuel Eto'o is likely to miss the World Cup Group A clash against Croatia in Manaus on Wednesday after failing to shake off a niggling knee injury, the Cameroon striker said on his twitter account (@setoo9).

"The doctors confirm! I would probably not be able to play the match vs Croatia on Wed, june18th due to an injury on my knee causing me pain," he wrote.

Eto's absence would be a huge blow to Cameroon, who lost their opening game to Mexico 1-0 and have won only one match in their last five World Cups after becoming the first African side to reach the quarter-finals in 1990. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Justin Palmer)