MANAUS, Brazil, June 16 Cameroon play Croatia in a Group A match in Manaus on Wednesday.

Where: The Amazônia arena, Manaus

Capacity: 40,549

When: Wednesday June 18, 1800 local (2100 GMT/5 PM ET)

Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)

Probable teams: Cameroon: 16-Charles Itandje; 2-Benoit Assou Ekotto, 3-Nicholas Nkoulou, 14-Aurelien Chedjou, 12-Henri Bedimo; 17-Stephane Mbia, 6-Alexandre Song, 11-Jean Makoun, 8-Benjamin Moukandjo; 10-Vincent Aboubaker, 13-Eric Choupo-Moting Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran Corluka, 6-Dejan Lovren, 2-Sime Vrsaljko; 18-Ivica Olic, 7-Ivan Rakitic, 10-Luka Modric (or 20-Mateo Kovacic), 14-Marcelo Brozovic, 4-Ivan Perisic; 17-Mario Mandzukic

Key stats:

Croatia have not advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup since 1998, when they reached the semi-finals in their maiden appearance as an independent nation.

Croatia have never the second game in the World Cup group stage - having won twice and drawn once in their campaigns as an independent nation so far.

Croatia have never played an African team in the World Cup.

Cameroon have won only one game in their last five World Cups, having become the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals in 1990.

Cameroon last won a World Cup match in 2002, beating Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Saitama, Japan.

