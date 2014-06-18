RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque said there would be "consequences", including potentially for himself, after the world champions' shock elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday, but said he needed time to reflect.

"Whenever something negative happens in a World Cup or an important competition like this, it has consequences," Del Bosque told reporters after Spain lost 2-0 to Chile, their second straight defeat in Group B that leaves them unable to reach the knockout phase.

"I don't want to get into that analysis because we have a lot of time ahead of us," he said. "We need to reflect on this calmly...We will have time to do the things that we think are best for Spanish football and that applies to me as well."

Del Bosque, 63, took over the Spain team from the late Luis Aragones after they won Euro 2008 and he led them to victory at the World Cup in South Africa two years later, before they triumphed again at Euro 2012.

Del Bosque said Spain played too slowly and too timidly in the first half against Chile, when the South American side scored both their goals, following on from their second-half collapse in the 5-1 thrashing by the Netherlands last week. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Justin Palmer)