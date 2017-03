RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 Eduardo Vargaz and Charles Aranguiz scored to give Chile a 2-0 lead over holders Spain at halftime in their World Cup Group B match on Wednesday.

Vargaz fired home from 10 metres after 20 minutes following good work by Aranguiz who added the second two minutes before halftime with a low shot.

Spain will be eliminated if they lose the match. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)