RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 Spain play Chile in a World Cup Group B match in Rio De Janeiro on Wednesday.

Where: The Maracana, Rio De Janeiro

Capacity: 74,738

When: Wednesday, June 18, 16:00 local (1900 GMT/3 PM ET)

Referee: Mark Geiger (United States)

Probable teams:

Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 22-Cesar Azpilicueta, 15-Sergio Ramos, 4-Javi Martinez, 18-Jordi Alba; 14-Xabi Alonso, 16-Sergio Busquets; 20-Santi Cazorla, 8-Xavi, 6-Andres Iniesta, 10-Cesc Fabregas

Chile: 1-Claudio Bravo; 4-Mauricio Isla, 17-Gary Medel, 18-Gonzalo Jara, 2-Eugenio Mena; 21-Marcelo Diaz; 20-Charles Aranguiz, 10-Jorge Valdivia, 8-Arturo Vidal; 7-Alexis Sanchez, 11-Eduardo Vargas

Key Stats:

Spain, still reeling from Friday's 5-1 defeat to Netherlands, have never lost two games in a row under coach Vicente del Bosque since he took over after Euro 2008

Spain and Chile have met 10 times, with Spain winning eight and two draws

The last time the teams met, in a friendly in Geneva in September last year, Spain needed a Jesus Navas goal in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw

When Spain and Chile met in their final game of the group stage at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Spain won 2-1 and both teams went through to the last 16 ahead of Swizerland and Honduras

A host of Chile's key players play for Spanish clubs, including goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Real Sociedad) and forwards Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona) and Eduardo Vargas (Valencia) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Nigel Hunt)