NATAL, Brazil, June 13 Mexico overcame the setback of having two early goals harshly disallowed to beat Cameroon 1-0 with a second-half strike by Oribe Peralta and join Brazil at the top of World Cup Group A with three points on Friday.

Mexico, on top throughout, were goalless at halftime after Giovani Dos Santos had a neat volley and a header from a corner both ruled out for offside in decisions TV replays showed were wrong.

In relentless rain they continued to dominate, though, and broke through after 61 minutes when a Dos Santos shot was parried by the keeper into the path of Peralta who tucked it in.

Samuel Eto'o clipped a post early on for Cameroon but they did little in attack and have now still won only one game in their last five World Cups, having become the first African team to reach the quarter-finals in 1990. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ossian Shine)