PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 16 The Netherlands play Australia in a World Cup Group B match in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

Where: The Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre

Capacity: 48,849

When: Wednesday, June 18, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/noon ET)

Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria)

Probable teams:

Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 7-Daryl Janmaat, 2-Ron Vlaar, 3-Stefan de Vrij, 4- Bruno Martins Indi, 5-Daley Blind; 8-Jonathan de Guzman, 10-Wesley Sneijder, 6-Nigel de Jong, 9-Robin van Persie, 11-Arjen Robben

Australia: 1-Mat Ryan; 19-Ryan MacGowan, 3-Jason Davidson, 6-Matthew Spiranovic, 22-Alex Wilkinson; 11-Tommy Oar; 5-Mark Milligan, 15-Mile Jedinak, 23-Mark Bresciano; 4-Tim Cahill, 7-Mattew Leckie.

Key facts:

The Netherlands were World Cup runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010 but have never won the tournament.

Australia are playing in their third consecutive World Cup and also competed in 1978. They reached the Round of 16 in 2006.

Previous meetings: The two sides have drawn twice and Australia have won once.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou took over the Socceroos in October following a string of bad results after they had qualified for Brazil cost Holger Osieck his job.

Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal has coached Ajax, Barcelona, AZ and Bayern Munich and took on the national job in July 2012. He will take charge of Manchester United after the tournament. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Justin Palmer)