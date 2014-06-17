(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRASILIA, June 17 - Colombia play Ivory Coast in a Group C match in Brasilia on Thursday.

Where: The Brasilia national stadium

Capacity: 69,349

When: Thursday June 19, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/11 AM ET)

Referee: Howard Webb (England)

Probable teams:

Colombia: 1-David Ospina: 18-Camilo Zuniga, 2-Cristian Zapata, 3-Mario Yepes, 7-Pablo Armero; 8-Abel Aguilar, 6-Carlos Sanchez; 11-Juan Cuadrado, 10-James Rodriguez, 14-Victor Ibarbo; 9-Teofilo Gutierrez

Ivory Coast: 1-Boubacar Barry; 17-Serge Aurier, 5-Didier Zokora, 22-Souleymane Bamba, 3-Artur Boka; 9-Ismael Tiote, 20-Geoffroy Serey Die; 8-Salomon Kalou, 19-Yaya Toure, 10-Gervinho; 12-Wilfried Bony

Key Stats:

Colombia's 3-0 win over Greece was their biggest at a World Cup finals.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has yet to lose a match in normal time at the World Cup. Pekerman was in charge of Argentina in 2006 when they were beaten on penalties by Germany in the quarter-finals, having not previously lost a game.

Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba and Colombia defender Mario Yepes are set for a battle of the veterans. Drogba is 36 and Yepes 38.

Colombia are taking part for the World Cup for the fifth time and have progressed to the last sixteen once. Ivory Coast are taking part for the third time are have never gone beyond the group stage.

Both teams have won their respective contintental championships once. Colombia were South American champions in 2001 and Ivory Coast won the African Nations Cup in 1992.

Previous meetings: Colombia and Ivory Coast have never faced each other before. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Iain Rogers)