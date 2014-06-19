BRASILIA, June 19 Talismanic striker Didier Drogba was again left on the bench for Ivory Coast's World Cup Group C match against Colombia in Brasilia on Thursday.

The 36-year-old, who has 63 goals in 102 appearances for the African nation, came on in the second half of their opening game against Japan with his team trailing 1-0 and helped inspire a 2-1 comeback victory.

Coach Sabri Lamouchi preferred Max Gradel at left midfield instead of Salomon Kalou, while Wilfried Bony again leads the line up front.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman fielded the same team that thumped Greece 3-0 in their opening game, with Teofilo Gutierrez in the central striker's role. (Editing by Justin Palmer)