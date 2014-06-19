(Correct Katsouranis' first name to Kostas)

NATAL, Brazil, June 19 Japan got no reward for their neat approach play in a goalless first half against Greece, who had midfielder and captain Kostas Katsouranis sent off after 38 minutes in their World Cup Group C clash on Thursday.

Katsouranis was shown a second yellow, leaving Greece facing a tough second 45 minutes. Japan, who like the Greeks lost their opening game, moved the ball well but lacked a killer punch with Yuya Osako forcing one good save from Orestis Karnezis.

Greece came alive in the closing moments with Japan keeper Eiji Kawashima making a fine stop to deny Vassilis Torosidis. (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)