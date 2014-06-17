NATAL, Brazil, June 17 Japan play Greece in a Group C match in Natal on Thursday.

Where: The Dunas arena

Capacity: 38,958

When: Thursday June 19 1900 local (2200 GMT/6 PM ET)

Referee: Joel Aguilar (El Salvador)

Probable teams:

Greece - Orestis Karnezis; 15-Vassilis Torosidis, 19-Sokratis Papasthathopoulos, 4-Kostas Manolas, 20-Jose Holebas; 18-Giannis Fetfetsidis, 21-Giorgos Katsouranis, 2-Yannis Maniatis, 8-Panagiotis Kone, 7-Giorgos Samaras, 9-Kostas Mitroglou.

Japan - 1-Eiji Kawashima; 2-Atsuto Uchida, 22-Maya Yoshida, 5-Yuto Nagatomo, 6-Masato Morishige; 17-Makoto Hasebe, 16-Hotaru Yamaguchi; 4-Keisuke Honda, 10-Shinji Kagawa, 9-Shinji Okazaki; 13-Yoshito Okubo

Key Stats:

* Japan have come up against European opposition in their second match at all four of their previous World Cups and have won one of the encounters.

* Greece conceded four goals in 10 matches during their qualification campaign for Brazil but three in their Group C opener against Colombia.

Previous Meetings: The only previous game between the two countries took place at the Confederations Cup in Frankfurt on June 19, 2005, when Japan won 1-0 with a Masashi Oguro goal. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Ken Ferris)