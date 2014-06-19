(Adds more quotes, changes slug)

SAO PAULO, June 19 Uruguay striker Luis Suarez described his two-goal performance in Thursday's 2-1 World Cup Group D win over England as a dream come true and said he had been fantasising about such a display.

"I've been thinking about this," the man of the match told reporters at the Corinthians arena. "It was something I dreamed about happening quite a lot."

Suarez scored with a clever first-half header and struck the winner five minutes from time with a trademark powerful shot to almost certainly eliminate England from the tournament.

"When I saw the ball I closed my eyes and kicked it for all the things I went through, for the people that supported me," he said, his voice cracking. "And it went in.

"Nobody could have imagined a match like this," the 27-year-old told reporters.

The controversial Liverpool striker had knee surgery last month and missed the opening game against Costa Rica, so he was also keen to pay tribute to his doctor Walter Ferreira.

"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here," Suarez said.

Uruguay joined Italy and Costa Rica, who play on Friday, on three points at the top of the group.