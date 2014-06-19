SAO PAULO, June 19 Uruguay's 2-1 win over England in Sao Paulo on Thursday was their first World Cup victory over European opponents for 44 years.

The Uruguayans overcame England thanks to a brace from Luis Suarez but it was a long time coming.

The last Europeans they beat at a World Cup were the Soviet Union, 1-0 after extra time in Mexico in 1970.

The last time they won against a European side in regulation time was in 1966 when they beat France 2-1.

"We beat a European side after a long time," Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez said. "They said we couldn't do it."

Uruguay won the World Cup in 1930 and 1950 and made the semi-finals in South Africa four years ago. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rex Gowar)