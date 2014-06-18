(Repeats, no changes to text)

RECIFE, Brazil, June 18 Italy play Costa Rica in a Group D match in Recife on Friday.

Where: Pernambuco arena, Recife.

Capacity: 42,610

When: Friday, June 20, 13:00 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Referee: Enrique Osses (Chile)

Probable teams:

Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 20-Gabriel Paletta, 4-Matteo Darmian, 15-Andrea Barzagli, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 23-Marco Verratti, 16-Daniele De Rossi, 6-Antonio Candreva, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 8-Claudio Marchisio; 9-Mario Balotelli

Costa Rica: 1-Keylor Navas; 16-Cristian Gamboa, 3-Giancarlo Gonzalez, 4-Michael Umana, 7-Christian Bolanos, 6-Oscar Duarte, 17-Yeltsin Tejeda, 15-Junior Diaz; 5-Celso Borges, 10-Bryan Ruiz; 9-Joel Campbell

Key stats:

- Andrea Pirlo is one of three current Italy players who won the World Cup in 2006 along with 36-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and 30-year-old midfielder Daniele De Rossi.

- Italy have reached the final in two of their last four major tournaments as well as a semi-final appearance at last year's Confederations Cup.

- Costa Rica have not made it past the group stages in the World Cup since 1990.

Previous meetings: The two teams have played each other once, with Italy winning.

Last meeeting:

June 11, 1994, New Haven, United States (friendly) - Italy 1 Costa Rica 0. (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)