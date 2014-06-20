RECIFE, Brazil, June 20 Goalkeeper and 2006 World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of Italy's opening Group D victory against England and will captain his side against Costa Rica on Friday.

Buffon will win his 141st cap, with defender Ignazio Abate and midfielder Thiago Motta also recalled to start in place of Gabriel Paletta and Marco Veratti who drop to the bench.

Costa Rica named an unchanged side from the one that beat Uruguay 3-1 in their opening match in Fortaleza, in one of the biggest shocks of the opening round of games.

