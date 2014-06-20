SALVADOR, Brazil, June 20 France named striker Olivier Giroud in the starting line-up for their second World Cup Group E match against Switzerland on Friday, bolstering an attacking line-up in which the in-form Karim Benzema will play out on the left.

The reshuffle means Antoine Griezmann, who started on the left with Benzema up front in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Honduras, will drop to the bench, with France coach Didier Deschamps opting to utilise Giroud's height and power.

In a second change from Sunday's victory, Moussa Sissoko replaces Paul Pogba in central midfield.

For Switzerland, Admir Mehmedi and Haris Seferovic, who both came off the bench to score in their opening 2-1 win over Ecuador, start in place of Josip Drmic and Valentin Stocker.

