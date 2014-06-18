CURITIBA, Brazil, June 18 Honduras play Ecuador in a World Cup group E match on Friday.

Where: Baixada arena, Curitiba

Capacity: 39,631

When: 1900 local/1800 ET/2200 GMT

Referee: Benjamin Williams (Australia)

Probable teams:

Honduras: 18-Noel Valladares; 21-Brayan Beckeles, 5-Victor Bernardez, 3-Maynor Figueroa, 7-Emilio Izaguirre; 17-Andy Najar, 14-Oscar Boniek Garcia, 19-Luis Garrido, 15-Roger Espinoza; 11-Jerry Bengtson, 13-Carlo Costly

Ecuador: 22-Alexander Dominguez; 4-Juan Carlos Paredes, 2-Jorge Guagua, 3-Frickson Erazo, 10-Walter Ayovi; 16-Antonio Valencia, 23-Carlos Gruezo, 6-Cristian Noboa, 7-Jefferson Montero; 13-Enner Valencia, 11-Felice Caicedo

Match facts:

Both coaches are Colombians and have previously been in charge of their opponents. Current Honduras coach Luis Fernando Suarez took Ecuador to the second round of the World Cup in 2006. Reinaldo Rueda led Honduras to the 2010 tournament but left after they failed to make it past the first round.

Honduras have appeared in two tournaments - 1982 and 2010 - but have yet to win a game. Their last World Cup goal was against Northern Ireland on June 21, 1982.

Ecuador are appearing at their third World Cup after 2002 and 2006.

Previous meetings:

The sides drew no fewer than eight of their 13 encounters, all of which were friendly games. They last met in the U.S. city of Houston last November when the game ended 2-2.