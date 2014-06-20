CURITIBA, Brazil, June 20 Honduras, seeking their first victory at a World Cup, made two changes to their starting line-up for the Group E game against Ecuador on Friday.

The Hondurans, who lost 3-0 to France in their opening match, have, as expected, brought in experienced midfielder Jorge Claros to replace the suspended Wilson Palacios.

The other change was also in midfield where Oscar Boniek Garcia, named after the former Polish international Zbigniew Boniek, starts instead of Andy Najar.

Ecuador, who lost their first game 2-1 to Switzerland, included wingers Antonio Valencia and Jefferson Montero.

They made one change to their midfield with Oswaldo Minda coming in for Carlos Gruezo.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, Editing by Ed Osmond)