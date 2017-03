BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 21 Argentina and Iran were goalless at halftime in their Group F clash on Saturday with the heavily favoured South Americans frustrated by some tenacious defending. Lionel Messi was largely contained by Iran's defence though he did win a freekick outside the penalty area in the 31st minute which he fired over the bar. He also floated in a freekick in the 36th which was headed just over by Ezequiel Garay. (Writing by Nigel Hunt; editing by Ken Ferris)