BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 19 Argentina play Iran in a World Cup Group F match in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.

Where: The Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte

Capacity: 58,259

When: Saturday June 21, 1300 local (1600 GMT/1200 ET)

Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)

Probable teams:

Argentina: 1-Sergio Romero; 4-Pablo Zabaleta; 2-Ezequiel Garay; 16-Marcos Rojo; 17-Federico Fernandez; 5-Fernando Gago; 7-Angel Di Maria; 14-Javier Mascherano; 9-Gonzalo Higuain; 10-Lionel Messi; 20-Sergio Aguero.

Iran: 12-Alireza Haghighi; 15-Pejman Montazeri; 4-Jalal Hosseini; 5-Amir Sadeghi; 23-Mehrdad Pooladi; 3-Ehsan Hajsafi; 6-Javad Nekounam; 14-Andranik Teymourian; 21-Ashkan Dejagah; 16-Reza Ghoochannejhad; 2-Khosro Heydari.

Key stats:

* The pair's only past meeting, a draw in 1977, came during a four-team friendly tournament to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of Real Madrid.

* Exactly 16 years before Saturday's match on 21 June, 1998, Iran achieved their first World Cup victory by beating the United States 2-1 in France.

* Argentina have earned three victories in as many meetings with Asian opponents in the World Cup, overcoming South Korea twice (3-1 in 1986, 4-1 in 2010) and Japan once (1-0 in 1998)

Previous meetings: The teams have played once, drawing.

Last meeting: March 22, 1977, Madrid, Spain (friendly) - Iran 1 Argentina 1 (Compiled by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by Nigel Hunt)