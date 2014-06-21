BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 21 Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella chose an offensive 4-3-3 lineup from the start as expected on Saturday as they seek to secure passage to the World Cup knockout stage in their Group F game against unheralded Iran.

Abandoning the caution they showed in the first half of their opening game against Bosnia, four-times world player of the year and Argentina captain Lionel Messi starts up front with Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero.

The last member of Argentina's so-called "Fab Four", Angel Di Maria, completes one of the world's most intimidating strike forces.

Iran, who opened with a dour 0-0 draw against Nigeria, will again pack the defence, leaving Reza Ghoochannejhad as lone forward and winger Ashkan Dejagah also seeking to threaten. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne, editing by Ed Osmond)