CUIABA, Brazil, June 21 Bosnia coach Safet Susic opted against starting with Vedad Ibisevic and sent Edin Dzeko out as a lone striker again for the World Cup Group F game against Nigeria at the Pantanal arena on Saturday.

Substitute Ibisevic scored when Bosnia lost 2-1 to Argentina in their tournament debut in Rio but Susic has packed his midfield again, adding Haris Medunjanin, dropping defenders Ermin Bicakcic and Sead Kolasinac and bringing in Toni Sunjic at the back.

Nigeria's Stephen Keshi made three changes from the team held to a 0-0 draw by Iran with captain Joseph Yobo replacing the injured Godfrey Oboabona in central defence.

Veteran Peter Odemwingie comes in as a striker partner for Emmanuel Emenike with 21-year-old Michael Babatunde set to give the attack a youthful edge and Victor Moses dropping to the bench. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)