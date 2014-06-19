CUIABA, Brazil, June 19 Nigeria play Bosnia in a Group F match in Cuiaba on Saturday.

Where: The Pantanal arena, Cuiaba Capacity: 42,968 When: Saturday June 21, 18:00 local (2200 GMT/6 PM ET) Referee: Peter O'Leary (New Zealand)

Probable teams:

Nigeria: Vincent Enyeama; Efe Ambrose, Juwon Oshaniwa, Kenneth Omeruo, Joseph Yobo; John Obi Mikel, Ogenzi Onazi, Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa; Peter Odemwingie, Emmanuel Emenike

Bosnia: Asmir Begovic; Mensur Mujdza, Emir Spahic (or Toni Sunjic), Ermin Bicakcic, Sead Kolasinac; Miralem Pjanic, Muhamed Besic, Zvjezdan Misimovic, Senad Lulic; Vedad Ibisevic, Edin Dzeko

Key stats: - Nigeria have yet to find the net having opened with a 0-0 draw against Iran in Curitiba on Monday and are still waiting for a win after eight World Cup matches since wins over Spain and Bulgaria at France 98 helped them reach the second round - The African champions came to Brazil targeting a place in the last 16 after failing to get out of their group in the 2002 and 2010 finals - Newcomers Bosnia lost their opener to group favourites Argentina but scored their maiden World Cup goal through Vedad Ibisevic in a 2-1 defeat at the Maracana

Previous meetings: None

