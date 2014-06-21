FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 21 Well-drilled Ghana nullified Germany's potent attack to keep out the World Cup Group G favourites while causing problems for Joachim Loew's backline in a lively but goalless first half on Saturday.

Germany's Manuel Neuer was the busier of the two keepers, palming away Christian Atsu's strike before again proving equal to Sulley Muntari's stinging drive from distance.

Germany, who crushed Portugal 4-0 in their opening game, were let down by their final ball and failed to properly test Fatawu Dauda. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)