FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 21 Miroslav Klose scored a landmark goal as Germany and Ghana drew 2-2 with all the goals coming in a terrific second half of another rip-roaring World Cup clash on Saturday.

Mario Goetze nodded Germany ahead in the 51st minute, but Ghana instantly roared into attack. Andre Ayew headed an excellent equaliser three minutes later, and the Ghanaians went ahead when a great interception and pass by Sulley Muntari set up Asamoah Gyan to lash home in the 63rd.

Germany levelled in the 71st minute with a sharp finish by Klose as the substitute claimed his 15th World Cup goal to move level with former Brazil striker Ronaldo as the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

Germany, who crushed Portugal 4-0 in their opening game, have four points. The United States have three, Ghana one and Portual zero ahead of their Group G game against the U.S. on Sunday.

