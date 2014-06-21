June 21 Teams for Saturday's 2014 World Cup Group G match between Germany and Ghana the Castelao arena, Fortaleza.
Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 5-Mats Hummels, 17-Per Mertesacker, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 6-Sami Khedira, 16-Philip Lahm; 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil, 19-Mario Goetze; 13-Thomas Mueller Substitutes: 2-Kevin Grosskreutz, 3-Matthias Ginter, 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 9-Andre Schuerrle, 10-Lukas Podolski, 11-Miroslav Klose, 12-Ron-Robert Zieler, 14-Julian Draxler, 15-Erik Durm, 21-Shkodran Mustafi, 22-Roman Weidenfeller, 23-Chrisoph Kramer Ghana: 16-Fatawu Dauda; 23-Harrison Afful, 21-John Boye, 19-Jonathan Mensah; 20-Kwadwo Asamoah, 7-Christian Atsu, 11-Sulley Muntari, 10-Andre Ayew, 17-Mohamed Rabiu; 3-Asamoah Gyan, 9-Kevin-Prince Boateng Substitutes: 1-Stephen Adams, 2-Samuel Inkoom, 4-Daniel Opare, 5-Michael Essien, 6-Acquah Afriye, 8-Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, 12-Adam Kwarasey, 13-Jordan Ayew, 14-Albert Adomah, 15-Rashid Sumaila, 18-Abdul Majeed Waris, 22-Mubarak Wakaso
Referee: Sandro Ricci (Brazil) (Compiled by Savio D'Souza)