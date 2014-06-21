FORTALEZA, Brazil, June 21 Germany fielded an unchanged side for Saturday's World Cup Group G game against Ghana on Saturday with Mats Hummels retaining his place despite suffering a thigh injury in the 4-0 defeat of Portugal in their opening match.

Defender Per Mertesacker wins his 100th cap for Germany.

The Ghanaians made three changes to the side that lost 2-1 to the United States in their opener.

Fatawu Dauda came in as goalkeeper for Adam Kwarasey, Harrison Afful replaced Daniel Opare in defence and Kevin-Prince Boateng came in for Jordan Ayew in attack.

That means that just as at the World Cup in 2010, the Boateng half-brothers will play against each other, with Jerome starting for Germany and Kevin-Prince for Ghana. (Reporting by Gideon Long, editing by Ed Osmond)