SALVADOR, Brazil, June 11 Spain will play the Netherlands in a Group B match in Salvador on Friday.

Where: the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador

Capacity: 52,048

When: Friday, June 13, 1600 local (1900 GMT)

Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)

Probable teams:

Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 22-Cesar Azpilicueta, 15-Sergio Ramos, 3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 14-Xabi Alonso, 16-Sergio Busquets; 21-David Silva, 8-Xavi, 6-Andres Iniesta; 19-Diego Costa.

Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 7-Daryl Janmaat, 3-Stefan de Vrij, 2-Ron Vlaar, 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 5-Daley Blind; 6-Nigel de Jong, 8-Jonathan de Guzman; 10-Wesley Sneijder; 9-Robin van Persie, 11-Arjen Robben.

Key stats:

- For the first time in the competition's history, the finalists from the previous edition meet in the first round of the following tournament.

- Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas is three World Cup clean sheets short of matching the 10 game record shared by England's Peter Shilton and France's Fabien Barthez.

In addition, Casillas has gone 433 consecutive minutes unbeaten. A clean sheet against the Dutch would see him surpass the record of 517 minutes set by Italy's Walter Zenga in 1990.

Previous meetings: The two have played 10 times with Spain having won five times to the Netherlands's four. The only draw was a friendly match in Barcelona in 1987 that finished 1-1.

Last meeting: July 11, 2010, Johannesburg, World Cup final - Netherlands 0 Spain 1 (After extra time) (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Nigel Hunt)