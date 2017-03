MANAUS, Brazil, June 22 Nani scored in the fifth minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead against the United States at halftime in their Group G match on Sunday, firing home from the edge of the six-yard box after a defensive error by Geoff Cameron. The winger nearly doubled Portugal's lead in the 45th minute when he struck the post with a long-range shot. U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard made a fine save from Eder's follow-up effort. (Writing by Nigel Hunt; editing by Ken Ferris)