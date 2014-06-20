MANAUS, Brazil, June 20 United States play Portugal in a World Cup Group G match in Manaus on Sunday.

Where: The Amazônia arena, Manaus

Capacity: 40,549

When: Sunday June 22, 1800 local time(2200 GMT/6 PM ET)

Referee: TBA

Probable teams:

United States: 1-Tim Howard; 23-Fabian Johnson, 6-John Brooks, 20-Geoff Cameron, 7-DaMarcus Beasley; 15-Kyle Beckerman, 4-Michael Bradley, 13-Jermaine Jones, 11-Alejandro Bedoya; 8-Clint Dempsey; 9-Aron Johansson

Portugal: 12-Rui Patricio; 21-Joao Pereira, 13-Ricardo Costa, 2-Bruno Alves, 19-Andre Almeida; 4-Miguel Veloso, 8-Joao Moutinho, 16-Raul Meireles; 7-Cristiano Ronaldo, 23-Helder Postiga, 17-Nani

Key stats:

- Unites States beat Portugal 3-2 in the only competitive meeting between the two sides, the result helping them advance to the last 16 in the 2002 World Cup at the expense of the Portuguese.

- United States coach Juergen Klinsmann was in charge of his native Germany when they beat Portugal 3-1 in the 2006 tournament's third-place match.

- Portugal suffered their worst World Cup defeat in the previous 4-0 drubbing by Germany.

- Portugal have twice reached the semi-finals in their five previous World Cup appearances.

Previous meetings: These two teams have met five times, winning two games each while one ended in a draw. Four of them were friendlies and they are also level on five goals apiece overall.