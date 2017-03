June 22 Match statistics for United State's 2-2 draw with Portugal in their World Cup Group G match at the Amazonia arena, Manaus on Sunday. United States Portugal Goals scored 2 2 Total shots 15 20 Shots on target 10 9 Corners 6 4 Offsides 1 4 Fouls committed 11 14 Yellow cards 1 0 Red cards 0 0 Ball possession 48 pct 52 pct (Compiled by Simon Jennings)