June 22 Divock Origi's late strike earned Belgium a 1-0 Group H win over Russia at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday to seal a spot in the knockout round of the World Cup.

Origi broke the deadlock in the 88th minute, slamming home Eden Hazard's cutback to give the Belgians the win.

Russia, who drew 1-1 with South Korea in their opener, went close through Alexander Kokorin and Andrey Eschenko.

The draw puts Belgium on six points and leaves on one. South Korea play Algeria later on Sunday. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford in Sao Paulo; Editing by Justin Palmer)