June 22 Teams for Sunday's 2014 World Cup Group H match between Belgium and Russia at the Maracana, Rio.
Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 2-Toby Alderweireld, 3-Thomas Vermaelen, 4-Vincent Kompany, 15-Daniel Van Buyten; 7-Kevin De Bruyne, 8-Marouane Fellaini, 6-Axel Witsel, 14-Dries Mertens; 10-Eden Hazard, 9-Romelu Lukaku Substitutes: 5-Jan Vertonghen, 11-Kevin Mirallas, 12-Simon Mignolet, 13-Sammy Bossut, 16-Steven Defour, 17-Divock Origi, 18-Nicolas Lombaerts, 19-Mousa Dembele, 20-Adnan Januzaj, 21-Anthony Vanden Borre, 22-Nacer Chadli, 23-Laurent Ciman Russia: 1-Igor Akinfeev; 2-Alexey Kozlov, 4-Sergey Ignashevich, 14-Vasili Berezutskiy, 23-Dmitry Kombarov; 8-Denis Glushakov, 19-Alexander Samedov, 20-Victor Faizulin, 17-Oleg Shatov; 9-Alexander Kokorin, 6-Maksim Kanunnikov
Substitutes: 3-Georgi Schchennikov, 5-Andrey Semenov, 7-Igor Denisov, 10-Alan Dzagoev, 11-Alexander Kerzhakov, 12-Yury Lodygin, 13-Vladimir Granat, 15-Pavel Mogilevets, 16-Sergey Ryzhikov, 18-Yury Zhirkov, 21-Alexey Ionov, 22-Andrey Eshchenko
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) (Compiled by Simon Jennings)