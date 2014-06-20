PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 20 Algeria play South Korea in a World Cup Group H match in Porto Alegre on Sunday.

Where: The Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre

Capacity: 48,849

When: Sunday June 22, 1600 local (1900 GMT/1500 ET)

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)

Probable teams:

South Korea: 1-Jung Sung-ryong; 12-Lee Yong, 3-Yoon Suk-young, 5-Kim Young-gwon, 20-Hong Jeong-ho; 16-Ki Sung-yeung, 14-Han Kook-young, 17-Lee Chung-yong, 9-Son Heung-min, 13-Koo Ja-cheol; 10-Park Chu-young

Algeria: 23-Rais Mbolhi; 2-Madjid Bougherra, 3-Faouzi Ghoulam, 5-Rafik Halliche, 12-Carl Medjani; 14-Nabil Bentaleb, 10-Sofiane Feghouli, 21-Riyad Mahrez, 22-Mehdi Mostefa, 19-Saphir Taider; 15-El Arabi Soudani

Key stats:

* The only Arab nation present in Brazil, Algeria scored their first World Cup finals goal in 28 years in a 2-1 loss to Belgium in their tournament opener. Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot kick in the 25th minute to notch Algeria's first since a 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland in the 1986 tournament.

* Algeria were the last African qualifiers, beating Burkina Faso 1-0 in the second leg of their play-off to advance on away goals after a 3-2 first-leg defeat.

* South Korea's best finish at a World Cup was fourth place in 2002 on home soil. They became the first Asian side to reach the semi-finals after a run that saw them defeat Portugal, Italy and Spain before falling to Germany in the last four.

* This is the 30th World Cup match contested by South Korea, who have made more appearances in the event than any other Asian team.

* South Korea are undefeated against African teams in the World Cup, having beaten Togo 2-1 in 2006 and drawn 2-2 with Nigeria four years ago.

Previous meetings: The only previous meeting between the two teams came in a 1985 friendly in Mexico won by South Korea 2-0. (Compiled by Steve Keating. Editing by Angus MacSwan)