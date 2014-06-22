June 22 Algeria took a huge step towards qualifying for the knockout round of the World Cup for the first time with a thrilling 4-2 Group H win over South Korea in Porto Alegre on Sunday.

Islam Slimani, Rafik Halliche and Abdelmoumene Djabou gave Algeria a 3-0 halftime lead before the Koreans scored with their first shot on goal, Son Heung-min turning smartly in the box to fire between Rais Mbolhi's legs in the 50th minute.

Yacine Brahimi found the net just after the hour to restore Algeria's three-goal cushion, making them the first African side to score four goals in a World Cup game, before Koo Ja-cheol pulled another goal back midway through the second half.

Algeria are second in Group H on three points, ahead of the Koreans and Russia, who each have one. Belgium beat Russia 1-0 earlier on Sunday to seal their spot in the next round.

