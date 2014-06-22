June 22 Teams for Sunday's 2014 World Cup Group H match between South Korea and Algeria at the Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre.
South Korea: 1-Jung Sung-ryong; 12-Lee Yong, 3-Yoon Suk-young, 5-Kim Young-gwon, 20-Hong Jeong-ho; 16-Ki Sung-yeung, 14-Han Kook-young, 17-Lee Chung-yong, 9-Son Heung-min, 13-Koo Ja-cheol; 10-Park Chu-young
Substitutes: 2-Kim Chang-soo, 4-Kwak Tae-hwi, 6-Hwang Seok-ho, 7-Kim Bo-kyung, 8-Ha Dae-sung, 11-Lee Keun-ho, 15-Park Jong-woo, 18-Kim Shin-wook, 19-Ji Dong-won, 21-Kim Seung-gyu, 22-Park Joo-ho, 23-Lee Bum-young Algeria: 23-Rais Mbolhi; 2-Madjid Bougherra, 5-Rafik Halliche, 6-Djamel Mesbah, 12-Carl Medjani, 20-Aissa Mandi; 14-Nabil Bentaleb, 10-Sofiane Feghouli, 11-Yacine Brahimi; 13-Islam Slimani, 18-Abdelmoume Djabou
Substitutes: 1-Cedric Si Mohamed, 3-Faouzi Ghoulam, 4-Essaid Belkalem, 7-Hassan Yebda, 8-Hassan Yebda, 9-Nabil Ghilas, 15-El Arabi Soudani, 16-Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche, 17-Liassine Cadamuro, 19-Saphir Taider, 21-Riyad Mahrez, 22-Mehdi Mostefa
Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia) (Compiled by Narottam Medhora)