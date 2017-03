PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 22 Algeria's fourth goal against South Korea in their Group H match in Porto Alegre on Sunday made the Desert Foxes the highest-scoring African side in a single World Cup match.

Yacine Brahimi's 62nd-minute goal put Algeria 4-1 up against South Korea.

Until they scored against Belgium in their opening match, Algeria had not netted a World Cup goal for 28 years. (Reporting by Angus MacSwan, editing by Ed Osmond)