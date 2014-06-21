BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil play Cameroon in a World Cup Group A match in Brasilia on Monday.

Where: The Brasilia national stadium, Brasilia

Capacity: 69,349

When: Monday June 23, 17:00 local (2000 GMT/3 PM ET)

Probable teams:

Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar; 2-Daniel Alves, 3-Thiago Silva, 4-David Luiz, 6-Marcelo; 8-Paulinho, 11-Oscar, 17-Luiz Gustavo, 16-Ramires; 9-Fred, 10-Neymar

Cameroon: 16-Charles Itandje; 4-Cedric Djeugoue, 2-Benoit Assou-Ekotto, 3-Nicholas Nkoulou, 14-Aurelien Chedjou; 17-Stephane Mbia, 21-Joel Matip, 18-Enoh Eyong, 8-Benjamin Moukandjo; 10-Vincent Aboubaker, 13-Eric Choupo-Moting

Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) - Brazil have played six matches against African teams at the World Cup, winning them all: Zaire (1974), Algeria (1986), Cameroon (1994), Morocco (1998) and Ghana (2006) - Brazil's last home defeat in a competitive international was against Peru in the Copa America in 1975, when they lost 3-1 - Brazil are the only team to have taken part at all 20 World Cup tournaments. - Alex Song's red card against Croatia was the eighth to be shown to a Cameroon player at the World Cup in only 22 matches. - Cameroon are at their seventh World Cup. They reached the quarter-finals in 1990 and went out in the first round on every other occasion, including the current tournament.

Previous meetings: There have been four with three wins for Brazil and one for Cameroon. Brazil won 3-0 at the 1994 World Cup and Cameroon won 1-0 in the 2003 Confederations Cup on the last occasion the sides met, with a goal by Samuel Eto'o (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)